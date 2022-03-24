Unofficial Audi A5 Coupe EV Draft Takes e-tron Brand to Sleek Two-Door Territory

Following last year’s Audi A6 e-tron Sportback concept car presented at Auto Shanghai and Milan Design Week, the Ingolstadt-based company now revealed the second part of the EV saga, the Avant version. And it seems everyone loved it.
Even more production-oriented than its sibling, which is already undergoing the traditional prototype testing phase, complete with odd headlights, the 2022 Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept represents another bold step for the upcoming electrically-powered A6 “Luxury Class.” Also, it comes along with a promise that classic station wagons still have the support of the German company even during the sustainable EV revolution.
Naturally, we should fully expect this new e-tron family member to also morph into a production-intent model based on VAG’s luxury PPE architecture. That way, the EV sub-brand will finally welcome additional (traditional) body styles, not just fill its ranks with a couple of four-doors and lots of crossover SUV representatives (e-tron/Sportback, Q2L e-tron, e-tron GT/Sportback, Q4 e-tron/Sportback, Q5 e-tron).
As always, this natural real-world development also gave the virtual automotive artists a lot of fresh ideas. Some decided to simply look a little further into the future and just lead the way with an unofficial Audi RS 6 Avant e-tron panache. Sure, we love the idea of an ultra-fast family EV station wagon, especially since Tesla is stubborn enough to discard the possibility.
But how about the classic two-door body style, doesn’t it deserve a little EV e-tron love too? At least on a virtual level, courtesy of the pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media, who has quickly imagined a sportier derivative of the second Audi A6 e-tron concept. The CGI expert was not too fussy about everything, as he just subtracted a numeral unit from the moniker and a couple of doors from the body style. Oh, and he also flattened the rear just a little bit, all for good Coupe measure.
The author did the redesign in the same vein as the two larger quattro e-tron concepts with a focus on what could easily be achieved in the real world, as well, even though only at a conceptual level for now. As such, the front end resembles the A6 e-trons without any shadow of a doubt, especially since the OEM versions already featured a steeply-racked windshield that fits a two-door coupe profile like a charm.
Things become a bit more futuristic past the first pillar as the designer opted for an uncharacteristically high beltline that corroborated with the quick-dropping low roof does not give much chance for ample greenhouse developments. Unfortunately, there is just one (traditional, front three-quarters) POV to discuss, and thus we are deprived of the chance to comment on the rear-end goodies. But we are already used to that treatment from this author, right?
