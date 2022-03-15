2024 Audi A6 E-Tron Spied for the First Time, Comes With Odd Headlights

Audi is working on an all-electric A6, which is expected to be called the A6 e-tron, and it is even set to be offered in an Avant body style. The latter has been teased in concept form today, but our spy photographers have something else for us. We are referring to the latest set of spy shots of the A6 e-tron.
This is the first sighting of a prototype for the upcoming 2023 Audi A6 e-tron, and it still reveals a few things despite being covered in camouflage. First, the headlights have an entirely different design from what can be seen on the A6 today. Instead of a single element headlight, the A6 e-tron prototype comes with split headlights.
The concept behind the A6 e-tron had a sleek look, and it was unveiled back in April 2021. It had a sloping roofline, as well as a fastback design for its rear, which will be interesting to see in production form.
If you look at the prototype in the gallery, the model is impressively close to the concept if we consider shape alone, while the split headlight part is the biggest surprise in that department.
The shift in headlight design is surprising, and it may make the A6 e-tron a bit unusual to look at. But we have a bit of faith in Audi's design team, as they have launched quite a few good-looking models in recent years, so maybe there is something that we cannot see just yet.
As you can observe, despite the camouflage, the body has a nice shape to it. The upcoming Audi A6 e-tron is set to be built on the new PPE platform, which it will share with the future Porsche Macan EV, but also with the Q6 e-tron, not to mention other models from Audi and Porsche that we know nothing about today.
