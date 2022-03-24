BMW M3 Helps Buick Grand National Come Back to Life, Mistakes the CGI Decade

Never mind the current polemics around BMW’s humongous grille design. The future seemingly has us reverting to an automotive past we thought was long dead. You know, the one when split headlights were becoming all the real-world rage.
Back when Fiat’s Multipla showed us the ultimate wrong way of setting up various elevated tiers for the headlight assembly, we hoped the split-light design would be a fleeting whim of fashion. These expectations are now getting shattered into bits and pieces, judging by what certain automakers have in store for us.
Just look at Ferrari Purosangue’s teaser or the upcoming BMW i7/7 Series/X7 models, and you will know what I mean. Luckily, sometimes the beautifully imaginative realm of virtual automobiles has its wrong way of doing things that just nails everything right, save for the decade we live in.
Case in point, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, continues to imagine quirky new ways of bringing back the best Regal, in his opinion – the Grand National version. Not long ago, he was seemingly dissatisfied with how things turned out for his latest revival attempt that was probably based on the contemporary Audi S5 Coupe.
Then, he decided to make a sweet little video compilation (also embedded below) of all the modern-day Grand National/Turbo Buicks he has photoshopped so far. And he was also (finally) willing to share some of the design inspiration: Caddy ATS-V, Chevy Camaro, modern Regal, SS, GTO, Holden Monaro, and the Avista Concept.
Now, because he thinks he has already tried everything of American (and even Australian) descent, the latest starting base has a decidedly European flavor. Only that we really cannot say it depicts a contemporary Grand National revival since the pixel master lost all sense of time and used the 2007-2013 E92 BMW M3 Coupe as his latest CGI template.
Alas, the slightly digitally elongated result is not bad at all and virtually shows a possible design evolution of what might have been if Buick did not give up on the nameplate after just one generational attempt...
