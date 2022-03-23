Rustic, Matte Black Chevy C10 Muscle Truck Sits CGI-Bagged With Polished Copper

What happens when virtual (and sometimes real) automotive designers visit a related event? Well, it might be safe to say their imagination gets a major jolt and they could envision our next dream build.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, has a very privileged CGI position. The digital artist has a cult following among his social media enthusiasts because he churns out something new almost daily. But that is only done in his spare time, as the work hours are occupied with being the Head Designer of the outrageously cool West Coast Customs aftermarket outlet.
Naturally, that means he sometimes mixes the pleasure of rendering with real-world builds, or that he has the pleasing professional duty of attending automotive-related events. Just recently, some show cars inspired him to apparently set aside his well-known JDM passion for a little shot at vintage Chevy C10 glory. And we are pretty glad that he chose to go Americana because this build – if ever turned real – would surely snatch a few best-of-show prizes without even breaking a CGI sweat.
But before that (hopefully) happens, let us check out the digital goodies while they are still virtually fresh. As far as we can tell, the pixel project started with an unsuspecting first-generation Chevy C10 Stepside that was allowed to show its age and experience via a rustic Matte Black finish and some elegant, polished copper trim accents.
The truck also has a stylish, inside-tucked stance while sitting bagged as close as possible to the ground on a set of matching copper Anaheim, California-born forged Savini wheels that are wrapped with humongous low-profile motorsport tires. The muscle truck appearance is clearly something to behold, however, there is also one lingering question. What roaring V8 could possibly power up this show truck monster to do it perfect poetic justice?
