Half a Century-Old F-15C Eagle Still Is a Poster Aircraft, Enjoy It While You Can

For the people who were old enough in the 1970s to be aware of such things, there were just two fighter aircraft worthy of having their posters hung on the bedroom walls: the F-15 and F-16. For what it’s worth, although half a century old, both of them are still around, doing the rounds in the skies over our planet as improved variants of their former selves.
Although there is no doubt the F-16 (part of a large fleet, as the U.S. flies over 1,200 of them) is presently the fighter aircraft that gets the most exposure, in both the world of pilots and in the media, the F-15 does have its share of merits. So much so, in fact, that the F-15EX version of it will likely continue to serve America’s needs as part of its Air Force’s streamlined fleet of war birds.
The current lineup of F-15s is only close to 250 strong, and it comprises mostly single-seater F-15C and two-seater F-15D. Kept in tip-top shape with regular upgrades, both are as potent as they were on day one of their existence.
And, despite their age, they look as amazing as any fifth-generation fighter jet of today, as clearly demonstrated by the F-15C we have here, snapped on film as it was moving toward the end of the runway of the Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Oregon, for a routine training mission.
The airplane belongs to the 173rd Fighter Wing, and the base is described by the military as “the premier F-15C training base for the United States Air Force.“ It is here where pilots learn to harness the immense power of the two Pratt & Whitney turbofan engines, good for 23,450 pounds of thrust each.
As a side note, fans of the F-15 should enjoy any hints of it while they can. America plans to start retiring both the C and D variants probably by the end of this decade.
The current lineup of F-15s is only close to 250 strong, and it comprises mostly single-seater F-15C and two-seater F-15D. Kept in tip-top shape with regular upgrades, both are as potent as they were on day one of their existence.
And, despite their age, they look as amazing as any fifth-generation fighter jet of today, as clearly demonstrated by the F-15C we have here, snapped on film as it was moving toward the end of the runway of the Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Oregon, for a routine training mission.
The airplane belongs to the 173rd Fighter Wing, and the base is described by the military as “the premier F-15C training base for the United States Air Force.“ It is here where pilots learn to harness the immense power of the two Pratt & Whitney turbofan engines, good for 23,450 pounds of thrust each.
As a side note, fans of the F-15 should enjoy any hints of it while they can. America plans to start retiring both the C and D variants probably by the end of this decade.