Virtual Cadillac Escalade Flatbed Might Not Be the Most Conventional EXT Revival

Cadillac is making slow progress toward a very sustainable and high-performance future in the real world. Meanwhile, the virtual realm is quick to point out some associated, odd revival ideas.
General Motors’ luxury brand has just announced that its 2023 Lyriq finally entered series production at the company’s Spring Hill, Tennessee facility. Meanwhile, ICE aficionados are eagerly awaiting the date of May 11th to get all the juicy details about the upcoming Escalade-V performance SUV. Alas, all these novelties pale in comparison to the utterly peculiar way of CGI-reviving the early 2000s Caddy Escalade EXT pickup truck.
Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, continues to impress us for all the wrong or quirkiest of mashup reasons. So, following a trio of highlights that were mostly of European or half Americana inspiration, here is something that only belongs in the most ecstatic/appalling U.S.-spec CGI dreams.
Never mind the “Polecat” VW Polo SRT Hellcat, the Audi R8 Multipla, or even the “PeterBimmer” BMW iX Peterbilt semi because now the pixel master has cooked up an old-modern Cadillac/International Harvester mashup. If it sounds way too quirky to be real, then it is just wishful thinking, indeed. However, this time around, the CGI expert deserves a little more appreciation than usual because his digital 2022 Caddy Escalade integrates much better than on other occasions with this International Loadstar flatbed truck.
Plus, the author has also imagined the neo-retro mashup with a decidedly vintage flavor in the form of a classic black-and-white photo. One that further hides some of the inherent flaws of mixing and matching a 2022MY full-size luxury SUV with a representative member of a series of trucks that were produced by International Harvester only between 1962 and 1978, not during any of these thoughtful, contemporary times. Hopefully, things will only get better for this prolific virtual artist from now on...
