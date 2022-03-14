2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Reveal Date Confirmed, Full Details Coming May 11th

One of the worst-kept secrets in the automotive industry, the Escalade-V, was revealed on January 21st for MY 2023. The very first Caddy SUV to bear the V-Series badge, this fellow still has plenty of secrets to reveal.
What kind of engine does it feature? How many ponies are hiding under there? Does it come with Super Cruise hands-free driving? All these details will be published on May 11th, according to the luxury-oriented carmaker.
“V-Series is the ultimate expression of Cadillac design, performance, and technology, and the purest expression of the passion that exists at the core of the brand. V-Series has always represented a potent blend of refinement and power, offering unique, bold, performance-inspired styling with head-turning presence,” reads the latest release from the GM-owned marque.
With less than two months left until the big day, we can speculate what’s in the pipeline for prospective customers. First of all, prepare north of $90,000 or even $100,000 considering that a base model is $76,295 while the CT5-V Blackwing performance-oriented sedan retails at $83,995 sans delivery.
Speaking of the most badass CT5 of them all, you can also expect a small-block V8 from the LT engine family augmented by a four-lobe supercharger from Eaton. The 6.2-liter LT4 and 1.7-liter R1740 are the most likely culprits, a combo that unleashes 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm).
As opposed to the CT5-V Blackwing, the Escalade-V won’t be available with a six-speed manual transmission. I mean, you can’t even buy a full-size pickup with a stick-shift nowadays. Every other Escalade variant comes with a ten-speed automatic developed by the Ford Motor Company rather than General Motors. The Hydra-Matic 10L90 of the four-door sedan and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 would be my pick for this high-output luxury utility vehicle.
Although it would look completely out of place in a luxury utility vehicle based on a half-ton pickup, carbon-fiber interior trim should be considered as well. Fingers crossed, GM will offer a few other interior trim choices.
