2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Reveal Date Confirmed, Full Details Coming May 11th

14 Mar 2022, 19:59 UTC ·
One of the worst-kept secrets in the automotive industry, the Escalade-V, was revealed on January 21st for MY 2023. The very first Caddy SUV to bear the V-Series badge, this fellow still has plenty of secrets to reveal.
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V 8 photos
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V
What kind of engine does it feature? How many ponies are hiding under there? Does it come with Super Cruise hands-free driving? All these details will be published on May 11th, according to the luxury-oriented carmaker.

“V-Series is the ultimate expression of Cadillac design, performance, and technology, and the purest expression of the passion that exists at the core of the brand. V-Series has always represented a potent blend of refinement and power, offering unique, bold, performance-inspired styling with head-turning presence,” reads the latest release from the GM-owned marque.

With less than two months left until the big day, we can speculate what’s in the pipeline for prospective customers. First of all, prepare north of $90,000 or even $100,000 considering that a base model is $76,295 while the CT5-V Blackwing performance-oriented sedan retails at $83,995 sans delivery.

Speaking of the most badass CT5 of them all, you can also expect a small-block V8 from the LT engine family augmented by a four-lobe supercharger from Eaton. The 6.2-liter LT4 and 1.7-liter R1740 are the most likely culprits, a combo that unleashes 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm).

As opposed to the CT5-V Blackwing, the Escalade-V won’t be available with a six-speed manual transmission. I mean, you can’t even buy a full-size pickup with a stick-shift nowadays. Every other Escalade variant comes with a ten-speed automatic developed by the Ford Motor Company rather than General Motors. The Hydra-Matic 10L90 of the four-door sedan and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 would be my pick for this high-output luxury utility vehicle.

Although it would look completely out of place in a luxury utility vehicle based on a half-ton pickup, carbon-fiber interior trim should be considered as well. Fingers crossed, GM will offer a few other interior trim choices.

Video thumbnail
