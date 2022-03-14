Miclon Launches Affordable Electric Mountain Bike, Costs Less Than an iPhone

Startup Miclon has launched its first electric mountain bike (E-MTB) designed to tackle any terrain. Meet the Cybertrack 100, a crazy affordable machine that allows you to enjoy longer riders thanks to its outstanding battery life.
The Cybertrack 100 is a versatile E-MTB that weighs 48.5 lbs (22kgs), allowing the rider to easily maneuver it across the city or on unexplored trails. It features a durable aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame and rides on 26-inch wheels with anti-slip tires that let you take it out on the road no matter the weather or terrain. Big bumps are no problem because the front suspension fork can effectively absorb the shocks.
Miclon's new bike features a 36V 10.4AH lithium-ion battery that allows the machine to run for up to 37 miles (59.5 km) on a single charge. When it runs out of e-juice, the rider can charge it in just three hours. It's also removable and lockable, which means that it can be charged either on or off the bike. Moreover, it doesn't fear poor weather since it's IPX4 water-resistant.
With the 350W BAFANG brushless motor, the Cybertrack 100 can reach a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph). The rider can choose between three riding modes (throttle, pedal-assist, and normal) that allow him or her to explore city streets, town mountain paths, or other open roads.
The E-MRB is available in black and white, and it comes 85 percent pre-assembled. The team from Miclon left some of the parts in the customer’s care. However, it also released a video guide that shows how everything is put together.
As for the price of the new bike, this thing marks a pretty high score on the affordability scale. The Cybertrack 100 is priced at $650. For what it's worth, this machine actually costs less than an iPhone 13, which starts at $799 in the U.S.
