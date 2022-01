2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Debuts With LT4 Supercharged V8 Engine

SUV

The long-awaited Escalade-V is a 2023 model that still has many secrets waiting to be revealed, because hey, GM knows we’ve already waited years for this moment. The first Cadillac-branded sport utility vehicle to feature the V-Series badge will be detailed in full sometime this coming spring.The best-case scenario would be the very same LT4 tune used by the CT5-V Blackwing mid-size sports sedan. More specifically, the 6.2-liter motor develops 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet (893 Nm) of torque in this application. The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, by comparison, makes do with 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque. Because it’s a truck-based, we all know the only transmission available is the Hydra-Matic 10L80 ten-speed auto jointly developed with the Ford Motor Company.As for the biggest rivals of the Cadillac Escalade-V, those would be the twin-turbo V6 Lincoln Navigator and the free-breathing V8 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Happily for General Motors, the 1.7-liter Eaton four-lobe supercharger helps the 6.2-liter V8 trump both the six-pot EcoBoost and eight-cylinder HEMI.“With nearly two decades of racing-inspired prowess, the V-Series designation is reserved for vehicles that encompass the peak of Cadillac performance, bold, distinguished design, and innovative technology,” reads a statement from the Detroit-based automaker. The luxury-oriented marque will go completely electric by 2030, and knowing the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit, the all-electric Escalade is a matter of when rather than if.Until further notice, please enjoy the featured photos and video.