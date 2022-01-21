2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Debuts With LT4 Supercharged V8 Engine

I can’t stress how long ago the imposing Escalade needed a supercharged V8 in order to stand out from the crowd. The crown jewel of General Motors could’ve offered such a powerplant since the LT4 was introduced by the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but alas, Cadillac’s bean counters waited until now to squeeze the blown pushrod engine under the hood.
The long-awaited Escalade-V is a 2023 model that still has many secrets waiting to be revealed, because hey, GM knows we’ve already waited years for this moment. The first Cadillac-branded sport utility vehicle to feature the V-Series badge will be detailed in full sometime this coming spring.
The best-case scenario would be the very same LT4 tune used by the CT5-V Blackwing mid-size sports sedan. More specifically, the 6.2-liter motor develops 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet (893 Nm) of torque in this application. The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, by comparison, makes do with 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque. Because it’s a truck-based SUV, we all know the only transmission available is the Hydra-Matic 10L80 ten-speed auto jointly developed with the Ford Motor Company.
As for the biggest rivals of the Cadillac Escalade-V, those would be the twin-turbo V6 Lincoln Navigator and the free-breathing V8 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Happily for General Motors, the 1.7-liter Eaton four-lobe supercharger helps the 6.2-liter V8 trump both the six-pot EcoBoost and eight-cylinder HEMI.
“With nearly two decades of racing-inspired prowess, the V-Series designation is reserved for vehicles that encompass the peak of Cadillac performance, bold, distinguished design, and innovative technology,” reads a statement from the Detroit-based automaker. The luxury-oriented marque will go completely electric by 2030, and knowing the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit, the all-electric Escalade is a matter of when rather than if.
Until further notice, please enjoy the featured photos and video.
