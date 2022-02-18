Modified 1962 International Harvester Scout 80 Is the Perfect Bronco Raptor Replacement

Having a badass off-roader these days might be harder than ever considering the new models on the market come with long waiting lines and huge markups. Nevertheless, if used cars are not to your taste, maybe it’s worth considering the classics on auctions platforms like Bring a Trailer. This 1962 International Harvester Scout 80 Pickup was carefully restored although heavily modified and is as good as a Bronco Raptor on the trails, if not better.
The old-school off-roader was acquired by the seller in 2016 and incurred extensive modifications between 2019 and 2021. Mind you, this was not the kind of work lots of people do in a barn, but a careful restoration, as evidenced by the pictures attached. The owner couldn’t resist upgrading the Scout with modern parts, but did this in a responsible manner, preserving the look and feel of the time when the pickup left the factory.
The modifications started with the body being removed from the frame and repairs being done before the body was coated in blue bed liner material. The bed got a custom rubberized deck that houses a 25-gallon gas tank and a roll bar with an integrated luggage rack to make up for the space occupied by the tank. The removable hardtop is great for bad weather, as well as for day-to-day usability.
As far as the off-road capabilities go, you cannot go wrong with the 6-inch suspension lift kit and the 16.5-inch beadlock wheels sourced from a Hummer H1. The wheels are wrapped in 37×12.5″ Treadwright Mud-Terrain Guard Dog tires, and a matching spare is housed in the bed. The whole suspension has also been upgraded, while the power steering was sourced from a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The engine is not original either, being a 4.3-liter V6 sourced from a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado and modified with an aluminum radiator, Sanderson headers, and a dual exhaust system. The power goes to all four wheels via a four-speed 4L60E automatic transmission with a shift kit, twin-stick Dana 300 transfer case with a ground clearance adaptor, custom driveshafts, a Dana 44 front axle with an Aussie Locker differential, and a 14-bolt rear axle with a Detroit Locker 4.11:1 rear differential. The seller states that the transmission and transfer case were rebuilt before installation.
Inside, you’ll find modern amenities like vinyl-covered seats and air conditioning, although the latter is missing some components and is therefore non-functional. The Scout even features a digital instrument panel that includes a speedometer, a tachometer, and a voltage meter. It shows a total of 57 miles, although the real mileage of the chassis is unknown.
Despite all those extensive modifications, this International Harvester looks very much like a vehicle from its era, with no wild bling-bling to hurt the eyes. It has a high bid of $28,000 at the time of writing and the auction is set to end on February 21, so you still have time to place your bids.
The modifications started with the body being removed from the frame and repairs being done before the body was coated in blue bed liner material. The bed got a custom rubberized deck that houses a 25-gallon gas tank and a roll bar with an integrated luggage rack to make up for the space occupied by the tank. The removable hardtop is great for bad weather, as well as for day-to-day usability.
As far as the off-road capabilities go, you cannot go wrong with the 6-inch suspension lift kit and the 16.5-inch beadlock wheels sourced from a Hummer H1. The wheels are wrapped in 37×12.5″ Treadwright Mud-Terrain Guard Dog tires, and a matching spare is housed in the bed. The whole suspension has also been upgraded, while the power steering was sourced from a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The engine is not original either, being a 4.3-liter V6 sourced from a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado and modified with an aluminum radiator, Sanderson headers, and a dual exhaust system. The power goes to all four wheels via a four-speed 4L60E automatic transmission with a shift kit, twin-stick Dana 300 transfer case with a ground clearance adaptor, custom driveshafts, a Dana 44 front axle with an Aussie Locker differential, and a 14-bolt rear axle with a Detroit Locker 4.11:1 rear differential. The seller states that the transmission and transfer case were rebuilt before installation.
Inside, you’ll find modern amenities like vinyl-covered seats and air conditioning, although the latter is missing some components and is therefore non-functional. The Scout even features a digital instrument panel that includes a speedometer, a tachometer, and a voltage meter. It shows a total of 57 miles, although the real mileage of the chassis is unknown.
Despite all those extensive modifications, this International Harvester looks very much like a vehicle from its era, with no wild bling-bling to hurt the eyes. It has a high bid of $28,000 at the time of writing and the auction is set to end on February 21, so you still have time to place your bids.