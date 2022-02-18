Modified 1962 International Harvester Scout 80 Is the Perfect Bronco Raptor Replacement

Having a badass off-roader these days might be harder than ever considering the new models on the market come with long waiting lines and huge markups. Nevertheless, if used cars are not to your taste, maybe it’s worth considering the classics on auctions platforms like Bring a Trailer. This 1962 International Harvester Scout 80 Pickup was carefully restored although heavily modified and is as good as a Bronco Raptor on the trails, if not better.

27 photos