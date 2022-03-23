Hate It or Love It: Aggressive Nissan 400Z Render With a G-Nose, Makes the 240Z Look Slow

Not everyone celebrated when the Nissan Fairlady Z came out. A small fraction of fans had mixed reactions about its design - specifically its frontal rectangular maw. Fortunately, CGI experts worldwide have come up with some compelling solutions, with the best of them from Kyza on Hagerty's YouTube series Rendered.
According to industry insiders, the production of the 7th generation Nissan Z will begin in March. The anticipated sports car is the talk of the town among enthusiasts who are eagerly waiting for the rollout.
Virtually, the hype is similar. Artists have presented iconic designs that could easily take Nissan back to the drawing board.
Still, we have to cut Nissan some slack. The Nissan Z still hits the right chords for stylistic elements. The modern design is still reminiscent of the 240Z’s visual appeal and is a testament of its glorious history in motorsports design.
Khyzyl Saleem, better known as Kyza on the CGI realm, did a solid on the Nissan Z. Taking inspiration from the limited 240Z G-nose, he adds some pomp to the face, turns up the gravitational pull, and thickens its sides with Marugen Shoukai flares.
A second lip merges smoothly into the body of the car. It’s a bit far-reaching but flows into the hood-line almost naturally to complement the bulging fender flares.
He also includes some air ducts from the front splitter - additional spice for an already rocking front-end. It's hard to miss the fake vents on the hood (perhaps for a more aggressive visual appeal).
It would be interesting to see how an intercooler sits at the front-grille vents if anyone takes up this build.
The rear end sticks out well with a huge ducktail spoiler and massive diffuser at the bottom. There’s a provision for the license plate in honor of the old-school Zs.
It’s a daring rendering not many people would approve of, but still takes the top spot for Nissan CGI versions in the interwebs.
