2023 Ferrari Purosangue Official Teaser Shows Roma, 296, SF90 Design Influences

“You’ve heard the rumors, and we’re delighted to confirm that some of them are true,” said the Prancing Horse of Maranello on social media. This caption is joined by the very first design preview of the Purosangue, which is the automaker’s very first utility vehicle and five-door vehicle.
Enzo may be rolling in his grave as we speak, but on the other hand, it’s all in vain. Considering how many examples of the Urus are sold each year by the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese, it’s the perfect moment for the Prancing Horse of Maranello to launch a great-handling sport utility vehicle.
And boy, it sure handles. Filmed with Maserati Levante bodywork and tons of camouflage at Fiorano last November, the Purosangue corners like it’s on rails. That prototype also delivered glorious twin-turbo V6 noises, the kind of aural pleasure that we already know from the 296 plug-in hybrid.
Underpinned by a front-midship vehicle architecture that integrates the high-voltage hybrid system right next to the rear-mounted transaxle, the Purosangue was officially confirmed by Ferrari in September 2018 during the Capital Markets Day conference. Back then, the manufacturer waxed lyrical about the best performance and fun-to-drive factor in the segment.
A diagram of the front-engined platform also reveals four seats rather than five, which is only natural for an ultra-high-performance sport utility vehicle. Optimized weight distribution and the low center of gravity are complemented by all-wheel drive, albeit we don’t know much in this regard.
The mid-engine 296, for example, is RWD. By comparison, the mid-engine SF90 flaunts AWD thanks to three electric motors: one mounted between the powerplant and dual-clutch transaxle plus two that drive the front wheels.
From a design standpoint, well, it’s hard to tell if we’re dealing with a properly attractive car from the front-end styling alone. Be that as it may, the all-new Purosangue is certain to split opinion because it is an SUV.
