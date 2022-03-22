Ferrari 488 Pista Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan STO With $50k on the Line, Who You Got?

Sure, the Tesla Model S Plaid is, at least on paper, faster than either the Ferrari 488 Pista or Lamborghini Huracan STO. But would anyone in their right mind actually pick the Model S over either of those two? Unless you're a fully paid-up member of the EPA, we don't think so.
So when the Dobre Cars YouTube channel pitted these two titans from the biggest names in Italian supercars industry, you know we had to check it out. The plan was simple. Find a quarter-mile strip of traffic-free tarmac, line these two beasts up at the start line, and see which of the two is the fastest. The winner gets bragging rights plus $50,000, according to the video title.
A quick tale of the tape first, one of these Italian supercars is a naturally aspirated 630 horsepower V10 powered rear-wheel-drive, purpose-built track car you can drive on the streets. The other is a dainty 711 horsepower twin-turbo V8-powered, mid-engined technological marvel that's just as good at cruising the roads beside the Italian Riviera narrow strip, as it is all this drag racing business.
The obligatory blonde woman in jeans shorts ready to initiate the race threw her hands down swiftly. At the jump, the lighter Huracan stormed ahead, a lead wit would keep until around the 1/8th mile marker. At which point, the twin-turbo power and aerodynamic advantage the 488 Pista has over the Huracan STO saw the finish come down to the wire.
Not content with a photo finish, the Dobre brothers decided to race from a rolling start instead. It was a race easily monstered by the 488 Pista, as the Huracan STO could not use its lighter weight to jump ahead at this starting speed. The end result is two brothers bickering over which is the fastest, and $100 bills rain on neither of them. Still, not a completely pointless exercise. It was at least fun to watch.
