YouTube Clown Buys Cheapest Ferrari 458, Leaves His Haters Looking Like the Fools

It's very easy to clown on Tyler Hoover of Hoovie's Garage when he buys the cheapest version of whichever cool car he can get his hands on. Especially when the estimate from his master mechanic Dave, The Car Wizard, sends him flying out of his chair.
But on a trip to Las Vegas, Hoovie sure did have us, jokesters, with egg on their faces and their feet in their mouths. Why? Because this 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider with a salvaged title is probably one of his greatest deals ever. He picked up this Italian supercar from the same friend who gave him his Tesla Model S Plaid to drive around for an afternoon.
You might think to yourself, the only way Hoovie could have scored a "sub-six-figure" Ferrari 458 is if he found one buried in a ditch. To that, we say, you'd only be half right. After this particular 458 was pulled out of the said ditch and given a rebuilt salvage title, it went on to clock another 14,000 miles or so before winding up in the hands of Hoovie's friend JR of JL 007 Photography in Las Vegas.
But apart from some sticky buttons and a few loose switches inside the cockpit, it looks like Hoovie scored one heck of a deal on this naturally aspirated V8-powered mid-engined Italian supercar. When cruising down the Las Vegas Strip with the top down, there's not even the slightest indication that this Ferrari is anything other than just another supercar.
On further inspection, the cabin air filter designed for houses and the steel brakes derived from Subaru and Nissan tells us that this is perhaps the first hooptie level Ferrari manufactured in the 2010s. The only thing that's obvious is whoever owned this car before Hoovie must not have given a rat's behind about resale value.
