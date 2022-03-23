Own F1 History: Nigel Mansell Is Selling His Ferrari and Williams Race Cars

Are you in search of an adrenaline rush and can't decide whether you should buy a Bugatti Chiron or a Ferrari SF90 Stradale? Well, how about a race-winning Formula One car? If you're into that, Nigel Mansell is selling two of them.
The former racing driver decided to part ways with no fewer than five cars from his collection. The bundle, which will go under the hammer at an RM Sotheby's event in Monaco on May 14, 2022, includes a pair of Formula One cars. One is a 1989 Ferrari 640, while the other one is a 1991 Williams FW14. Both were driven by Mansell himself to a total of seven victories.
The British ace drove the Ferrari 640 in his first season with the Scuderia. Mansell won the Brazilian and Hungarian Grand Prix and scored four additional podiums in this car. He finished the season in fourth place.
The Williams FW14 was raced during the 1991 season when Mansell returned to the British outfit after his unsuccessful two-year stint at Ferrari. He won five races that season but lost the drivers' championship to Ayrton Senna. This FW14 is also the car that gave Senna a lift at the British Grand Prix.
Both race cars were gifted to Mansell at the end of their respective seasons and have remained in the driver's personal collection since then. And both seem to be in great condition.
In addition to his F1 cars, Mansell is also selling the Reynard 2KI monoposto that he drove in the Grand Prix Masters Series in 2005 and 2006. A short-lived, single-constructor championship, the Grand Prix Masters Series included only three events. Mansell won two of them.
The Monaco auction will also see two of Mansell's road-going vehicles go under the hammer, including a 1990 iC Modulo M89. Designed by Carlo Lamattina, the three-wheeler is powered by a BMW K75S motorcycle engine. Chassis "001," the Modulo was gifted to Mansell by Lamattina after the 1992 Italian Grand Prix.
Finally, the British driver is also selling a 1991 Birkin Seven Sprint. A South African-made kit car based on the iconic Lotus Seven, the sports car was owned from new by the former F1 champion. The Birkin spent most of its life in storage.
While the Formula One cars will be auctioned off with an unspecified reserve, the other three cars in this collection will go under the hammer without a minimum price. The F1 cars are likely to fetch more than $2 million each.
The British ace drove the Ferrari 640 in his first season with the Scuderia. Mansell won the Brazilian and Hungarian Grand Prix and scored four additional podiums in this car. He finished the season in fourth place.
The Williams FW14 was raced during the 1991 season when Mansell returned to the British outfit after his unsuccessful two-year stint at Ferrari. He won five races that season but lost the drivers' championship to Ayrton Senna. This FW14 is also the car that gave Senna a lift at the British Grand Prix.
Both race cars were gifted to Mansell at the end of their respective seasons and have remained in the driver's personal collection since then. And both seem to be in great condition.
In addition to his F1 cars, Mansell is also selling the Reynard 2KI monoposto that he drove in the Grand Prix Masters Series in 2005 and 2006. A short-lived, single-constructor championship, the Grand Prix Masters Series included only three events. Mansell won two of them.
The Monaco auction will also see two of Mansell's road-going vehicles go under the hammer, including a 1990 iC Modulo M89. Designed by Carlo Lamattina, the three-wheeler is powered by a BMW K75S motorcycle engine. Chassis "001," the Modulo was gifted to Mansell by Lamattina after the 1992 Italian Grand Prix.
Finally, the British driver is also selling a 1991 Birkin Seven Sprint. A South African-made kit car based on the iconic Lotus Seven, the sports car was owned from new by the former F1 champion. The Birkin spent most of its life in storage.
While the Formula One cars will be auctioned off with an unspecified reserve, the other three cars in this collection will go under the hammer without a minimum price. The F1 cars are likely to fetch more than $2 million each.