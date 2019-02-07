Nigel Mansell's 1992 Williams-Renault Formula 1 Car to Sell at Goodwood

Nicknamed Red Five and White Six back in 1992, when it was racing the Formula 1 circuits of the world, the Williams-Renault FW14B racer is looking for a new owner this year. And it hopes to find one in July, when it will go under the hammer at the Goodwood Festival of Speed auction held by Bonhams.

The car to go under the hammer was raced in the 1992 Formula 1 season during 13 of the 16 races. World Champion Nigel Mansell drove it in seven of them, five of which he won. For the rest of the season, the FW14B was in the hands of Mansell's team-mate, Riccardo Patrese.



For the better part of its existence, the car was in the hands of Williams Grand Prix Engineering, but later passed over to an unnamed private owner. The car is still in running order, says Bonhams.



“The FW14B was the high-water mark in Grand Prix design for '92. It was so dominant that it trounced the competition in ten of the sixteen rounds of the Championship, with records tumbling along the way,” said in a statement Mark Osborne, Bonhams director of motorsports.



“The FW14B was then and remains today one of the most sophisticated cars to compete in F1, and we at Bonhams are honored to have been entrusted with such a motor racing legend."



