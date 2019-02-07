autoevolution

Nigel Mansell's 1992 Williams-Renault Formula 1 Car to Sell at Goodwood

Nicknamed Red Five and White Six back in 1992, when it was racing the Formula 1 circuits of the world, the Williams-Renault FW14B racer is looking for a new owner this year. And it hopes to find one in July, when it will go under the hammer at the Goodwood Festival of Speed auction held by Bonhams.
This year, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is a tribute to the people, machines and companies that over the years have made a mark on motorsports by breaking all kinds of records, so having this Formula 1 car sell at an auction there is only fitting.

The car to go under the hammer was raced in the 1992 Formula 1 season during 13 of the 16 races. World Champion Nigel Mansell drove it in seven of them, five of which he won. For the rest of the season, the FW14B was in the hands of Mansell's team-mate, Riccardo Patrese.

Powered by a 3.5-liter V10-cylinder Renault RS3 racing engine, the F1 car is equipped with Williams Grand Prix Engineering 6-speed semi-automatic transmission and Williams GPE ride-levelling active suspension.

For the better part of its existence, the car was in the hands of Williams Grand Prix Engineering, but later passed over to an unnamed private owner. The car is still in running order, says Bonhams.

“The FW14B was the high-water mark in Grand Prix design for '92. It was so dominant that it trounced the competition in ten of the sixteen rounds of the Championship, with records tumbling along the way,” said in a statement Mark Osborne, Bonhams director of motorsports.

“The FW14B was then and remains today one of the most sophisticated cars to compete in F1, and we at Bonhams are honored to have been entrusted with such a motor racing legend."

Bonhams did not say how much it hopes to get for the race car.
