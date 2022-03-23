Miley Cyrus’ Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Being Struck by Lightning

This is one of those happy-ending cases when an airplane is caught in an unexpected storm, hit by lighting and still able to make a safe landing without injuries. It also involves a celebrity, because famous singer and actress Miley Cyrus was on board.
Some hours ago, Miley Cyrus’ private jet was forced to make an emergency landing after what must have been a very terrifying experience. According to Miley herself, she and her crew were flying private to Asunción, Paraguay, where she was scheduled to perform as part of her ongoing Attention tour. They never made it to their destination.
“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” Miley says on her social media. “My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay.”
Included with this message is a short video of a cabin window lit up by lightning, and a photo of the damage caused to the fuselage where it was struck. Miley doesn’t offer more details as to where they landed, what type of plane they were on, or when they will be back in the air, but to her fans, we assume the knowledge that she’s safe should suffice for now.
Like most celebrities – and especially touring artists – Miley is accustomed to flying private around the world. Whether she owns a private jet or not is not known, but she’s partial to flying the Gulfstream G450, which is a celebrity staple at this point. With seating for up to 14 people and plenty of space to move around, it’s perfect for someone of Miley’s status and profession, who usually travels with an entourage and is accustomed to a high degree of luxury.
