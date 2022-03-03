Post Malone Is Selling Angel, His One-of-One All-White 2019 Bugatti Chiron

Post Malone may be one of the world’s most lucrative artists right now, and this puts him in a league of his own, but to car enthusiasts, he’s one of their own. For years, the rapper has been amassing quite an impressive fleet of collectibles, from hypercars and supercars to first-edition trucks.
One of those impressive cars is now on the market, looking for a new owner. As it so happens, it’s also his most famous collectible, the 2019 all-white Bugatti Chiron known as Angel. Post Malone bought Angel that same year from OB Prestige Auto after taking it for a test drive that left him very impressed.
The last time the public saw Angel was when YouTuber TheStradman visited Malone’s secret storage location, managed by his father, Rich Malone. It was sitting in extraordinary company, next to a first-edition Shelby F-150 Super Snake, a second-gen Ford GT in white over black spec, and a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. That was in July 2021.
The rapper is now parting ways with Angel – amicably, one assumes. The car has been listed through DuPont Registry, with a price on request note, which means exactly what you must be thinking right now: it’s expensive.
A one-of-one, the Chiron comes with a Glacier exterior and a matching all-white leather interior, and more than $151,000 in options, including the Bugatti Caractere Wheels with black brake calipers, the silver mesh on the grille, and the Center Console Inlay Aluminum.
Under all these personalized touches, the next owner gets a Chiron: a beast with a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine that delivers 1,479 hp and a 0 to 60 time in less than 2.5 seconds. Or, as Post Malone so eloquently put it on that first test drive of Angel, “F***ing s**t!”*Please note that the video below contains graphic language that might offend.
