Post Malone Shows Off His Brand New, White Ford GT

People tend to misjudge others based on irrelevant stuff like the number of tattoos, fashion style, or a preference for diamond grillz, but the general consensus regarding Post Malone is that he’s one of the nicest guys in showbiz right now. He’s also a most discerning car collector.
Neither quality is immediately apparent by looking at him. In public, Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, is almost always puffing away and making obvious attempts at escaping notice. On social media, too, he keeps somewhat of a low profile, which means that, despite the fact that he’s also a rapper (in addition to singer-songwriter, businessman and entrepreneur with a wide variety of interests), he rarely posts to show off.
As such, a photo of Malone showing off a new supercar is rare, even in this case, when most of the community of car enthusiasts knew that he had it in his garage. The supercar in question is a brand new, second-gen Ford GT in white over black spec (Frozen White over Dark Energy).
TheStradman recently revealed it was part of an all-white secret collection stashed at a secret (duh!) location and watched over by Malone’s dad, Rich Post. In the same video, Rich Post gave TheStradman and his team a tour of the garage, and treated their ears to the sound of cold starts from the Shelby F-150 Super Snake (VIN 001, no less), the GT, a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster and a white on white, “angelic” Bugatti Chiron. Post also showed the team how the GT dropped into Race Mode.
One day after the video was published online, the rapper posted a photo to his Instagram, confirming the purchase. Again, unlike fellow rappers, he didn’t boast about buying it cash down, or about getting an exclusive or highly expensive spec, but only thanked the team at Ford and Force Performance for helping him secure it. “Love you guys,” Post Malone wrote in the caption to the photo that shows him smiling in front of the GT.
In addition to the GT and the small all-white collection shown by The Stradman, Malone also owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Cullinan (one white, one black), a Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 pickup truck, and a Subaru WRX. That’s just the cars the world knows about: as noted above, Post Malone is incredibly and refreshingly discreet about his private life.
