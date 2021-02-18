4 Post Malone's Barely Used 1-of-1 McLaren Senna XP Master of Monaco Now For Sale

One-Off 2019 McLaren Senna Merlin Is One Magical, Gorgeous Proposition

McLaren only made 500 examples of the Senna in honor of the iconic Ayrton Senna and his success with the McLaren Formula 1 team, so, yes, these are very special cars. This one is even more so. 21 photos



Otherwise, the Merlin is a regular Senna, if you could ever describe a McLaren as “regular.” Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with 789 hp, mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission. There’s carbon fiber wherever the eye looks, and it’s specced with suitable performance equipment (RaceActive Chassis Control II hydraulic suspension, adjustable driving modes, and driver aids). Here's a one-off McLaren Senna that’s been customized by McLaren Special Operations. To boot, it still has only 600 miles (966 km) on the odo, is virtually brand new, and makes for the most striking appearance. And it’s for sale. If you have $1 million, give or take a few pennies, to spare.Classified as a premium listing, it is now being offered on Bring A Trailer , along with a detailed account of the work done and about a gazillion photos to help show it off. The Merlin is dubbed so because it’s been customized by Darren “Merlin” Townsend, MSO’s bespoke paint principal.This is example number 401 of the 500 Sennas made. A simple Google search shows that it was offered for sale in November 2020, and now, in February, it’s already on its way to changing hands. Bought for $1,144,233, bidding for it now sits at $900,000 with eight more days to go into the auction.Wizardy customization includes a pearlescent MSO Sorcerer’s Black paintwork with subtle iridescence in certain light (the paint photographs as shiny black under studio light) and gold accents throughout. These include golden Merlin script on the wing endplates and the headrests of the seats, and gold pinstriping, as well as yellow brakes.Second to the iridescent paintwork is an airbrushed wizard on the driver-side doorsill. It’s Merlin himself, wearing purple robes with the McLaren logo and casting a spell in the shape of the Interlagos circuit. Another subtle but equally stunning detail is at the driver’s feet: the throttle pedal shows etchings of crescent moons and stars.Otherwise, the Merlin is a regular Senna, if you could ever describe a McLaren as “regular.” Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with 789 hp, mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission. There’s carbon fiber wherever the eye looks, and it’s specced with suitable performance equipment (RaceActive Chassis Control II hydraulic suspension, adjustable driving modes, and driver aids).

