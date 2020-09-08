Rent Out Beyonce, Taylor Swift or Cher’s Tour Bus for the Perfect Road Trip

If you’ve got plenty of money to dole out but can see no use to adding a luxury RV to your already packed garage, you’re in luck: you can still enjoy the perks of life on the road, escape the dreaded cabin fever so common these days, and even share the same space as your favorite musician.
Hemphill Brothers, an RV company from Nashville, Tennessee, usually rents its luxury vehicles to some of the biggest stars in the world. In its 40-year history, the company has counted Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Cher, Oprah, Lady Gaga and Post Malone among its celebrity clients, many of whom use the vehicles for their North American tours.
2020 has been one hell of a year, and in the worst sense possible. Among the many businesses badly affected by the health crisis is the music industry: as of right now, all artists have canceled their tours and are staying put. Some are still releasing music and doing marketing for it, but the majority are waiting for 2020 to be over, as is the rest of the world.
This means that Hemphill Brothers has some 115 luxury RVs just sitting around and not making money, so for the first time in the company’s history, they can be rented by private individuals. Prices start at $2,000 a night for each vehicle and include at least one permanent rider and a vehicle that has everything – even the proverbial kitchen sink.
Really, these are celebrity tour buses, they’re very posh. Each has seven beds and sleeping accommodation for eight, full bathrooms (either with sitting shower or even bathtubs), fully-equipped kitchens or galleys that can be stocked with groceries at the renter’s request, and a variety of entertainment options like outdoor TV and game consoles. The company is based in Nashville, but the renter can take delivery of the RV anywhere in the U.S.: the driver brings it to their door, before the road trip.
“This is what's so unique about right now. People can go on road trips to see this great country of ours safely,” the brothers tell The Insider in an interview from late last month. “We can pick you up at your door and then we can take you all over the country and drop you back off at your door.”
And you thought going on a road trip is a usually stressful, pack-a-lot-of-snacks-type of experience.
