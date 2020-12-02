Post Malone's Barely Used 1-of-1 McLaren Senna XP Master of Monaco Now For Sale

British carmaker McLaren is one of those few automotive companies that have redefined what it means to customize a vehicle. Through their McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division, the Brits allow not only individuals but also dealerships to come up with their own unique ideas for the cars currently in the portfolio.
Exactly one year ago, we got word of McLaren Beverly Hills having commissioned MSO to design three special versions of the Senna that would be unique to the famed California city. Each was to pay tribute to one of “the most remarkable achievements in the career of iconic F1 pilot Ayrton Senna.”
As a result of that, the world got the Lap of the Gods (honoring the pilot’s 1993 win at Donington Park), Home Victory (remembering his first home win, in 1991), and Master of Monaco.
This last one is supposed to be a tribute to Senna’s six wins at the famous European circuit of Monaco. Just like the other two in the range, it comes with an exposed gloss carbon body, a unique bodywork, and the flag of Monaco hand-painted on the rear wing.
Other unique elements are the custom interior steering wheel with a special 12 o’clock marker, an etched accelerator pedal, headrests embroidered with the national flag and name of the theme, and a special 1 of 1 dedication plaque.
Once ready at the end of last year, the Master of Monaco was quickly purchased by rapper Post Malone, who has owned it since. But owned doesn’t necessarily mean used, and this car is now on the market, showing just 147 miles (236 km) on the odometer.
Being virtually brand new means the buyers should expect the price to be not all that different from what it was back in 2019. Presently the price of the Post Malone-owned Senna is available only upon request. For reference though, you should know that McLaren Beverly Hills charged $1,435,328 for each of the three Senna editions last year.
