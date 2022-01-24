Step Aside, G-Wagon, This Jeep CJ-5 is the Coolest 6x6 Around, The Cheapest Too

The Brabus G-Wagen and Hennessey Velociraptor 6x6s are world-renowned as the ultimate flex for music artists and pro athletes who've made it big. We're looking at you, Post Malone. But we wonder very much if Postie would be just as comfortable behind the wheel of this 1974 Jeep CJ-5 with an uncanny third-axle modification.
Located in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, this heavily modified Jeep is not the work of a high-end performance shop worth hundreds of millions. It's the work of an independent DIY guru with only the use of his hands and his brain to make this one-of-a-kind creation come to life.
The anonymous Craigslist poster swears that this is not some botched-together horror show. All body modifications are made from steel, with no fiberglass or Bondo used in aftermarket body panels. The modified steel roof sports a vinyl covering for that classic 70s Jeep look with none of the drawbacks. There's also a removable targa-top, which the owner states is in rough shape
The owner states that several mechanics in Northern Pennsylvania have complimented him on the quality of the workmanship involved in this project. That said, we very much recommend having a separate technician look over the car if you're chomping at the bits to get it in your driveway.
This serves double purposes, as the owner does admit this beast doesn't run flawlessly at the moment. The 350 Cubic Inch (5.7-liter) V8 engine under the hood is notoriously intuitive and simple to work on, so you may as well fix it as soon as you make the purchase.
So then, what we have here is not a show-off's toy like a Brabus or Hennessey 6x6, but rather a fascinating curiosity designed as much to be awed upon by pedestrians as much as it was to be functional 4x4. It can be all yours for just $20,000 before taxes and fees. But would you rather have a million-dollar Brabus or a fleet of 50 of these? That's the current exchange rate between those two. What strange times we live in.
