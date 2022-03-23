Hunkered Down Nissan Minivan Goes on a Vossen Quest, CGI-Encounters Corvette Z06

In the crazy imaginative world of virtual artists, it seems there is a rising trend of various Nissan models (usually of a shady reputation) wanting a taste of the muscled-up sports car life and digitally engulfing various icons. Today, here is the curious case of Quest x Z06.
While pixel masters usually have a well-established persona among their fellow social media CGI experts, various accounts do not give up any personal information. Perhaps it comes from previous, nefarious experiences, as outlets like carfrontswaps, superrenderscars, or tuningcar_ps traditionally love to post outrageous digital mashups.
However, Henry Andrews, the ultra-prolific virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has no such causes of concern, apparently. Maybe he is just too busy churning out one CGI mashup after another daily to even have enough time to check out the fanbase’s positive or negative reactions.
We have previously noticed that we are dealing with an author that favors speed above quality, but at least his virtual projects are (very) slowly yet steadily improving. So, after noticing the vintage digital life adopted by the 2022 Cadillac Escalade alongside an International Loadstar flatbed truck to digitally resurrect the famous EXT, now it is time for yet another quirky General Motors representative to warrant our attention.
As always, these mashups are not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but at least we know for sure that no matter what, no donor cars were harmed during the making of these CGI “abominations.” Frankly, this time around, we are not even sure we could sell the fact that this is another of his monster, “Frankencar-type” creations.
After all, it got us laughing aloud from the very first moment we laid our eyes on a half Chevy Corvette Z06 half Nissan Quest minivan that rides slammed/bagged on a set of pristine Vossen aftermarket wheels! Now, just imagine it with a C7’s supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine and some 650 horsepower happily roaring away from the soccer mom’s kid-practice appointments...
However, Henry Andrews, the ultra-prolific virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has no such causes of concern, apparently. Maybe he is just too busy churning out one CGI mashup after another daily to even have enough time to check out the fanbase’s positive or negative reactions.
We have previously noticed that we are dealing with an author that favors speed above quality, but at least his virtual projects are (very) slowly yet steadily improving. So, after noticing the vintage digital life adopted by the 2022 Cadillac Escalade alongside an International Loadstar flatbed truck to digitally resurrect the famous EXT, now it is time for yet another quirky General Motors representative to warrant our attention.
As always, these mashups are not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but at least we know for sure that no matter what, no donor cars were harmed during the making of these CGI “abominations.” Frankly, this time around, we are not even sure we could sell the fact that this is another of his monster, “Frankencar-type” creations.
After all, it got us laughing aloud from the very first moment we laid our eyes on a half Chevy Corvette Z06 half Nissan Quest minivan that rides slammed/bagged on a set of pristine Vossen aftermarket wheels! Now, just imagine it with a C7’s supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine and some 650 horsepower happily roaring away from the soccer mom’s kid-practice appointments...