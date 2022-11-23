2024 Audi A6 e-tron Hits the Nurburgring for Testing With All-Quiet Powertrain

Audi continues to expand its vehicle lineup, and with the ICE ban cloud hovering above the automotive industry, the latest model to have been scooped is the all-electric A6 e-tron.
Built on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture, the 2024 Audi A6 e-tron will be the first model to use this construction, which was otherwise co-developed with Porsche. It is somewhat similar to the Volkswagen Group’s MEB, albeit more advanced.
For one, vehicles based on it will have 800-volt technology and fast charging up to 350 kW. More surprises could lie under the skin, including torque vectoring. The four-ring brand has also suggested that air suspension and all-wheel steering might be included in PPE-based cars. Moreover, the platform is very versatile, as it will become the foundation stone for vehicles in various segments as of next year.
An executive sedan gunning for the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQE, the 2024 Audi A6 e-tron was previewed by an eponymous concept last year. However, the production version will have a different-looking face, with split headlamps, larger lower central air intake flanked by the triangular vents, and smaller closed-off grille. Out back, the prototype spied at the Nurburgring by our man with the cam still had the provisional taillamps, but the final production units are expected to be linked together by a thin lighting strip.
A rather short front overhang for an Audi, and long rear one, together with the raked windscreen and sloping roofline are other design highlights of the car that is understood to premiere sometime next year. We don’t know anything about the powertrain yet, but it is believed to have several options. Some have even hinted at a battery-electric RS 6 e-tron, but it remains to be seen whether that is the case. Meanwhile, we will wait for the Ingolstadt company to start removing the camouflage as the testing advances.
