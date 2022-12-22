Dad Builds Wooden Audi Skysphere for His Daughter, Is As Impressive as the Actual Concept

The Audi Skysphere is an all-electric and autonomous concept car that was presented by the German car manufacturer in 2021, along with the Grandsphere and the Urbansphere, as part of its “sphere” family of vehicles previewing the future of Audi’s design language.
The Skysphere takes the form of a roadster with an interactive interior space integrated into a digital ecosystem. Moreover, the concept features a variable wheelbase, meaning its length can change at the push of a button. As exciting as the futuristic ideas incorporated into its design might be, the Skysphere is unlikely to ever go into production, but it would surely serve as inspiration for upcoming Audi cars.
But before we get to see an actual production vehicle based on it from Audi, a talented Vietnamese dad with impressive wood carving and crafting skills used it as inspiration for his latest wood car project. The man, who runs the ND - Woodworking Art YouTube channel, says he built the Skysphere as a present for his daughter’s first birthday, but this is much more than a toy car; it’s an astonishingly faithful wood replica of the futuristic concept.
The wood car took 75 days to complete, and though at first glance it might look like it’s made of oak wood, the man clarifies that it’s not. Instead, he used wood from a discarded tree in his own garden.
He started the project by laying the floor and continued with the body parts of the two-door convertible, then the mechanical parts, and lastly the wheels.
The actual Audi concept car features an electric powertrain mated with an 80-kWh battery. In an attempt to stay as faithful as possible to the original, the builder also used an electric motor for his wooden version. Impressively, the miniature car even has a functional steering mechanism. It might not be able to achieve the same performance figures, but it’s a stunning fully-working replica.
As mentioned, the Skysphere concept boasts a sophisticated mechanism that allows it to change its length from 16 to 17 feet (4.94 to 5.19 m) and offers two driving modes: Grand Touring and Sport. The exact measurements of the wooden Skysphere are not revealed by the builder, but we know it is built on a steady wooden chassis, so no changing dimensions for the little girl. And no autonomous driving, either.
The Audi Skysphere concept car was introduced in August 2021 at the Audi design studio in Malibu, U.S., and then it made an appearance at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance the same month. Described as “Audi’s vision for the progressive luxury segment of the future,” the car features a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle that outputs 465 kW or 632 hp with 750 Nm of torque.
This stunning wooden Skysphere replica is not the builder’s first project. He has an extensive portfolio of wooden car replicas, including a Mercedes Vision AVTR, a Lamborghini Vision GT, a Ferrari GTO 250, and more.
But before we get to see an actual production vehicle based on it from Audi, a talented Vietnamese dad with impressive wood carving and crafting skills used it as inspiration for his latest wood car project. The man, who runs the ND - Woodworking Art YouTube channel, says he built the Skysphere as a present for his daughter’s first birthday, but this is much more than a toy car; it’s an astonishingly faithful wood replica of the futuristic concept.
The wood car took 75 days to complete, and though at first glance it might look like it’s made of oak wood, the man clarifies that it’s not. Instead, he used wood from a discarded tree in his own garden.
He started the project by laying the floor and continued with the body parts of the two-door convertible, then the mechanical parts, and lastly the wheels.
The actual Audi concept car features an electric powertrain mated with an 80-kWh battery. In an attempt to stay as faithful as possible to the original, the builder also used an electric motor for his wooden version. Impressively, the miniature car even has a functional steering mechanism. It might not be able to achieve the same performance figures, but it’s a stunning fully-working replica.
As mentioned, the Skysphere concept boasts a sophisticated mechanism that allows it to change its length from 16 to 17 feet (4.94 to 5.19 m) and offers two driving modes: Grand Touring and Sport. The exact measurements of the wooden Skysphere are not revealed by the builder, but we know it is built on a steady wooden chassis, so no changing dimensions for the little girl. And no autonomous driving, either.
The Audi Skysphere concept car was introduced in August 2021 at the Audi design studio in Malibu, U.S., and then it made an appearance at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance the same month. Described as “Audi’s vision for the progressive luxury segment of the future,” the car features a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle that outputs 465 kW or 632 hp with 750 Nm of torque.
This stunning wooden Skysphere replica is not the builder’s first project. He has an extensive portfolio of wooden car replicas, including a Mercedes Vision AVTR, a Lamborghini Vision GT, a Ferrari GTO 250, and more.