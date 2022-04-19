Audi Urbansphere Concept Officially Debuts, It Is the Roomiest Audi Ever

More on this:

1 Live Pics: Audi grandsphere Concept Debuts in Munich, Looks Like the Future

2 Audi Offers a Glimpse Into Its Future, the grandsphere Concept Takes Center Stage

3 Audi grandsphere Concept Is a Self-Driving Luxury Sedan With 466 Miles of Electric Range

4 Audi Officially Confirms Presentation Date for Skysphere Concept: August 10

5 2025 Audi A8 Could Become All Electric, Will be Inspired by This Concept Car