Audi to Reveal Activesphere Concept at the "Celebration of Progress" on January 26, 2023

Just a few months ago, the Four Rings showed off its vision of the future at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week, in the form of its three sphere concept vehicles – skyphere, grandsphere, and urbansphere. Around that same time, the brand also announced that a fourth member of the sphere family was on the way, namely the activesphere.
It turns out this latter model is just over a month away from being officially introduced to the world.
Judging by the previous three concepts, saying this fourth one will be sleek-looking would probably be an understatement, so it’s safe to say Audi won’t pull any punches with this one. Whereas the urbansphere was all about a spacious interior, the skysphere provided both a sports and grand touring experience in one, and the grandsphere was a first-class “road jet,” the activesphere offers ultimate freedom on a silver platter.
The German automaker released a statement today noting that the “electric crossover coupe” will be unveiled during the “Celebration of Progress” on January 26, 2023, exactly one month and ten days from the time of writing. Other than that, Audi says the activesphere “is the perfect companion for ambitious outdoor adventures,” packing variability and adapting to all sorts of environments and situations.
And whether it’s a golf course or mountain roads you’re after, the activesphere will be able to take you there with style, regardless if you choose to drive or not, since all four sphere concepts will be capable of automatic driving.
Sprinkle in the “outstanding off-road performance” that Audi talks about, and it seems the activesphere might be going the Sterrato route. However, where the Lambo went aggressive and sporty, keeping his mighty V10, the Audi will be electric and futuristic, bringing extraordinary elegance and seemingly extra-terrestrial technology, most likely packing features worthy of The Jetsons.
