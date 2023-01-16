Unofficial 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid Is a Smaller Sequoia With Crown’s Heart

The Japanese automaker has a lot going on across the most important North American market. But, of course, its U.S. fans still want even more.
Interesting models from Toyota that should be tracked include novel introductions like the 2023 Crown crossover sedan, which starts from $39,950 with a standard hybrid powertrain, as well as the ubiquitous 2023 Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn,’ which kicks off at a much better $27,450 MSRP. Also, let us not forget about all the usual suspects, from the Corolla family to the best-selling Tacoma truck or the fresh, family-oriented Sequoia SUV.
Speaking of the latter, the Tundra sibling might even have offspring. Alas, that is only valid across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, not in the real world. Over there in the parallel universes of CGIs, the good folks at TopElectricSUV.com have already imagined the next-generation mid-size 4Runner SUV with the visage of the Tundra/Sequoia and with the heart of a Crown crossover sedan.
Alas, let us start everything from the very beginning. So, the publication - and we can almost bet our lunch-break pocket money that it is relying on lots of Toyota rumor mill whispers - thinks 2023 is the right time for the Japanese carmaker to finally introduce us to the successor of the beloved SUV. The closed counterpart of the Hilux/Tacoma pickup trucks has lived a compact SUV lifestyle during the first and second iterations (introduced in 1983 and 1995, respectively) then switched to the higher mid-size class for the next three generations – N180 (1995), N210 (2002), and N280 (2009).
One might quickly notice that Toyota has not been quick to introduce an all-new 4Runner model for quite some time. Now, imagined for the 2024 model year, the sixth iteration does not stray away from the rugged looks of the current model and only updates the styling lines to look like a smaller Tundra/Sequoia. Alas, when it comes to motivation, the mill under the hood is not of the same novel 3.4-liter V35A-FTS twin-turbo of the hybrid V6 variety.
Instead, it does keep the electrified credentials and, since 437 horsepower would be a little overkill when compared to its biggest rivals – the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler – the unofficial 2024 Toyota 4Runner instead snatches the soul of the unsuspecting 2023 Crown. From there, it tucks a smaller 2.4-liter T24A-FTS turbo inline-four that is good for 236 hybrid ponies sent to an all-wheel drive system through an E-CVT box.
Well, all that begs a simple question. Would that be enough to persuade Wrangler and Bronco fans to sway toward the rugged and cool yet equally iconic Japanese SUV, or the Sequoia/Tundra looks plus the hybridized powertrain are simply not bringing enough individualization?
