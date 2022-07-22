autoevolution
CGI New-Gen 2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Gets a Beastly Off-Road Transformation

22 Jul 2022, 08:30 UTC ·
Lately, the rumor mill has been running rampant with unofficial news about the upcoming successor of the N300 third-generation Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck. But what about its SUV sibling?
2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars
2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Off-Road rendering by rostislav_prokop and HotCars
Well, if an all-new iteration of the king of the mid-size pickup truck U.S. market is being cooked up, the subsequent all-new generation of the equally iconic 4Runner sport utility vehicle should also be just around the corner, right? At least that’s the unofficial opinion of Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars.

The last time they worked together we were mesmerized at the sight of a modern Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution XI revival that felt willing to take over from Subaru’s WRX STI. And, in the meantime, the news outlet also churned out a couple of digital pickup truck projects alongside Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media – a Baja-style murdered-out Tesla Cybertruck and an equally quirky Lambo truck with an El Camino-style Ute bed.

Now it is only natural for an SUV idea to take over. But even if the entire gist of the project were to provide a possible glimpse into the looks of the all-new Toyota 4Runner iteration (its sixth), they just could not leave the TRD Pro version to rest. Nope, instead, they also had to make it a proper off-road monster, of course. And we cannot help but properly appreciate the effort.

So, let us ogle freely at the sight of a dark-gray and menacing, lifted 2024 Toyota 4Runner new generation that looks ready for any overlanding adventures. Well, do take all the novel styling with a grain of salt. As for the rest of the changes (snorkel, roof rack, steps, meaty all-terrain tires, beefy beadlock wheels, and more), those should instead be taken for granted. After all, 4Runner fans are probably already checking up the aftermarket outlet parts catalogs.




