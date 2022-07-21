Dodge Challenger Lives Long Enough to Morph Into a Bubbly Lightyear Muscle Car

Although it first appeared during the late 1960s, the Dodge Challenger muscle car has been derived into just three generations across almost three decades of production. And some might think it could even become immortal.
Or, at least long-lived enough to morph into a bubbly muscle car that would fit not just Disney Pixar’s Lightyear movie but also The Jetsons era. Well, luckily for Mopar fans, for now, that only happened across the virtual realm.
See, there are lots of running gags about how old the Dodge Challenger’s third generation really is, and while most detractors will eat their words because this Mopar still sells well enough to pose a major threat to Ford’s way newer S550 Mustang, it is still cool to indulge some plain old, harmful fun. At least when the right, sparky occasion arises.
And especially when the imagination runs so rampant that the feisty muscle car gets transformed into something that could be marketed alongside Toy Story 5. And this is precisely what happened here with the virtual automotive artist better known as tuningcar_ps on social media, who seemingly loves to play with conventions and after V12-powered muscle gives us something cute and bubbly.
Interestingly, this pixel master just graduated from treating us to 2023 Dodge Chargers arriving in digital form, all curvy and sporting a V12 Hellephant type of oomph under the hood or foxy Pontiac Bonnevilles that returned to a CGI life with the muscle sedan desire to give its rivals a supercharged V12 jolt to something that kids would love to snatch off the Disney-branded Lightyear shelf of any toy store if ever turned real.
And, you know what, it seems quite fitting. After all, some folks might not find it surprising if the third-generation Dodge Challenger lives long enough to find itself ready to join a human “space ranger” called Buzz Lightyear of Star Command in his stellar quests!
