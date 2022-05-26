Ferrari F1 Drivers Leclerc and Sainz Doing Voice Cameos in Disney Pixar’s Lightyear Movie

Scuderia Ferrari F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have agreed to become voice actors for Disney and Pixar’s latest animated film, “Lightyear”, which tells the story of Buzz Lightyear, who first appeared on the screen back in 1995 in the hit movie Toy Story.
The drivers will both voice the same character in a cameo role, with Leclerc doing the Italian version and Sainz the one in Spanish. The movie will hit theaters in Italy on June 15, and Spain on June 17, same as in the United States.
We’ll have to wait for the movie to come out in order to see exactly which character the two F1 drivers are portraying – it has so far been kept a secret.
“It was my first voice acting cameo,” said Leclerc as quoted by Motorsport. “It was a completely different experience from what I have done in the past. It was a bit strange and much harder than I thought.”
“It was a great experience, and I can’t wait to see the final result,” concluded the Monegasque driver, who will line up on the grid for his home Grand Prix this weekend on May 29.
Of course, Leclerc and Sainz are not the first F1 drivers to lend their voices to animated roles. If you recall, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel did the same for the Cars movie franchise, voicing the same characters in Cars 2 and Cars 3 in their native languages.
Cars 2 also featured Fernando Alonso, Jacques Villeneuve and Vitaly Petrov as voice actors, while Cars 3 voice cameos included NASCAR stars Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty and Chase Elliot.
Lightyear will mark the fifth installment in the Toy Story universe, while acting as a prequel for the main Toy Story series. The two most recent movies, Toy Story 3 and 4, grossed over one billion dollars worldwide.
