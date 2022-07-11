The Jetsons Flying Car Morphs Into CGI Existence, All Bubbly and Human-Operated

They say – and for good measure – those self-driving systems might still have a long and arduous way to go before replacing both the good and the bad human drivers. And that is for those on Earth, but how about flying cars?
Take this story as a measured warning, for example. It turns out that a day after GM’s Cruise adventure was allowed to kick off operations for its commercial robot-taxi service, one of their vehicles was just as quickly involved in a crash with multiple injuries. So, can you imagine placing your trust into the computer to take you on a 3D flying fare if they are not yet even capable of handling bi-dimensional trouble?
Well, perhaps you would rather take the controls for yourself? Although, I reckon not many people would still embark on the airy journey if their flying car looked like something out of a 1960s animated sitcom – no matter how beloved it is even today. Still, that hasn’t stopped a virtual automotive artist from giving it a go. So, here it is, virtually arriving in 3D, The Jetsons flying car, all courtesy of Oscar Vargas.
He is the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, and we have seen a lot of crazy stuff on his social media reel – from butterfly-hooded Dodge Challenger 6x6s celebrating the 4th of July with the double axle up front to 1988 Chevy Camaros having a 1,004-hp, rear-fitted ZZ632, and digital Hoonigan carbon fiber dream, among many others.
On the other hand, nothing is as daring and silly at the same time as imagining a digital world’s The Jetsons flying car, even if the inspiration came from the fact that there are all sorts of “outlandishly futuristic flying cars, robots, and gadgets” out there already. Well, perhaps he is indeed showing his age – but we admit that it has been just as fun imagining ourselves on the other end of the stick of such a bubbly thing, even if only for a fleeting virtual moment.
