Foxy Pontiac Bonneville Returns to CGI Life, Muscle Sedans Get a Supercharged V12 Jolt

Back when Pontiac was still alive, and GM was not even considering pulling the life rug from under the historical division, fans could enjoy great nameplates such as Bonneville. And someone thinks they could do it all over again.
While there was a short mid-size stint between 1982 and 1986, Pontiac’s Bonneville models have been known to be full-sized. And they were also offered in a variety of body styles, from a special performance convertible during the 1957 model year to humongous station wagon body styles that were some of the longest and heaviest cars in production at the time.
Dwelling somewhere in between, there were also sedans. And in that form, the Pontiac Bonneville nameplate bowed out of the mortal plains of existence in the middle of the hapless 2000s. Well, perhaps it was better that way as they did not need to witness the demise of the entire Pontiac brand in late 2010, as well as the slow fading out of big, chunky naturally aspirated, and/or supercharged V8 muscle sedans.
The Japanese Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance and the Dodge Charger Hemi 392 are among the last members of the NA breed in North America – so perhaps they would like some company? It is not going to necessarily be a pleasure to get acquainted, though, as this imagined Pontiac Bonneville revival is also the harbinger of some foxy supercharged V12 secrets.
Sure, the latter does not have the advantage of being real like the feisty Lexus and Mopar, and instead only stems from the prolific imagination of the pixel master behind the tuningcar_ps account on social media. The virtual artist is back with another reinterpretation of an extinct product, but this time even the brand is dead in the real world – so it is going to be even harder to gain traction for a potential tuning-style build.
