Old and New Acura NSXs Are Equally Fresh If Digitally Stanced in Chrome and Blue

For example, virtual automotive artists are even more eager to fiddle with the two-seater, especially now that Honda and Acura have prepared just 350 units of the cool Type S to mark the departure towards the plains of Valhalla of the hybridized, contemporary iteration. So, we have seen CGI Acura NSXs working on their UK humor with a little mashup help from the all-new Range Rover Sport.But perhaps such digital shenanigans are not your cup of tea. Then, in turn, have an original NSX stanced towards a virtual tale of two different stories – one akin to Jeep’s tubular off-road doors and the other going after the perfectly slammed carbon fiber credentials. No, too extreme? Well, maybe something simple and sweet – like a mix of chrome and blue paintjobs will do the stanced trick?If so, then cue Elio Anzora, the virtual artist better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, who again got just a little sidetracked from the usual JDM style via this wild Acura duet. Of course, the American-spec models still have a Japanese-style soul somewhere in there, as proven by the slammed attitude, the stanced atmosphere, and the attention to deep-dish chrome aftermarket details, among others.The pixel master, frankly, probably just wanted to express his love for both the original legend and its contemporary successor – without any hidden agendas or whatnot. So, he dressed them in a couple of complimentary shades of blue, leveled them down as only CGI artists can, and he also felt it was pretty darn important to equip them with a set of shiny aftermarket wheels. Now that is a proper dual homage