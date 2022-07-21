Old and New Acura NSXs Are Equally Fresh If Digitally Stanced in Chrome and Blue

Honda and Acura's iconic mid-engine sports car is preparing to bow out with the NSX Type S build of the second generation, but that does not mean the hype – at least across the virtual realm – has vanished.
For example, virtual automotive artists are even more eager to fiddle with the two-seater, especially now that Honda and Acura have prepared just 350 units of the cool Type S to mark the departure towards the plains of Valhalla of the hybridized, contemporary iteration. So, we have seen CGI Acura NSXs working on their UK humor with a little mashup help from the all-new Range Rover Sport.
But perhaps such digital shenanigans are not your cup of tea. Then, in turn, have an original NSX stanced towards a virtual tale of two different stories – one akin to Jeep’s tubular off-road doors and the other going after the perfectly slammed carbon fiber credentials. No, too extreme? Well, maybe something simple and sweet – like a mix of chrome and blue paintjobs will do the stanced trick?
If so, then cue Elio Anzora, the virtual artist better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, who again got just a little sidetracked from the usual JDM style via this wild Acura duet. Of course, the American-spec models still have a Japanese-style soul somewhere in there, as proven by the slammed attitude, the stanced atmosphere, and the attention to deep-dish chrome aftermarket details, among others.
The pixel master, frankly, probably just wanted to express his love for both the original legend and its contemporary successor – without any hidden agendas or whatnot. So, he dressed them in a couple of complimentary shades of blue, leveled them down as only CGI artists can, and he also felt it was pretty darn important to equip them with a set of shiny aftermarket wheels. Now that is a proper dual homage!
