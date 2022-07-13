Stanced Audi RS 3 Sedan Looks Digitally Clean and Shiny With Aurora Borealis Flip

While completely renewed for 2022, the Audi RS 3 sedan hasn’t made too many $58,900 waves stateside, unlike on the old continent. But perhaps it just lacked a bit of JDM flavor, that’s all.
So, is anyone surprised that not many automotive enthusiasts have been hyped by the arrival of the 2022 Audi RS 3 in the United States as “the most powerful and dynamic” expression of the series, ever? Not really, and not when the Ingolstadt-based automaker is trailing far behind the German competition in terms of quarterly sales…
Alas, not everyone has forgotten them, or the fact that they used to make a great RS 3 Sedan. Thus, here is Elio Anzora, the virtual artist better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, who again got a little sidetracked from the usual JDM style via this wild sedan. Well, sort of, since just like prior design projects such as that virtual pair of Porsche 911 GT3s showcasing extreme tuning vibes or the bagged Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and Bentley Conti GT, which enjoyed a digital VIP (life) style, the assumption is relative.
As such, the pixel master used an unsuspecting Audi RS 3 Sedan (of the Typ 8V variety, as far as we can tell – do give us a shoutout if we are wrong) to give it a great new lease of life, even if only virtually. Now, the high-performance four-door is stanced beyond belief as it rides on a mesmerizing set of deep-dish aftermarket SSR wheels. It is also a custom wide-fender hoot through and through, as per the CGI expert’s tradition.
But the main attraction does not derive from the virtually slammed atmosphere or the widebody treatment, on this occasion. Instead, the full icing on top of the digital tuning cake is represented by the Tinybot Vinyl Auror Borealis metal flip wrap treatment!
