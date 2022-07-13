“Chopped” Hyundai Santa Cruz Is a Digitally Slammed and Widebody Hood Dump Hoot

They say that when you cannot beat them at their own game, you just need to change the rules. And that’s also valid across the virtual automotive realm, it seems.
Let us take as an example the recent revival of the Stateside compact pickup truck game because it suits our CGI needs. So, after the first six months of the year, the unibody king of the bed crop is – of course – the affordable 2022 Ford Maverick. Interestingly, it not only outsold its direct competition but also a couple of mid-size entries into the fold.
For example, there were more Mavericks delivered to dealerships than Ford Rangers, as well as Honda Ridgelines and Hyundai Santa Cruz pocket trucks. Thus, one could say the little unibody pickup from Ford may be unbeatable – especially if it also develops an EV case of turning into a Lightning offer. Alas, where there is a digital will, there is always a virtual way to snatch the crown.
Here is Brad, the virtual artist and DIY tinkerer behind the bradbuilds account on social media, trying to make a CGI point. The pixel master is again back into digital action after a big pause since he completed a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that felt digitally Thicc enough to slam its wide-fendered body out of this virtual realm. Now, on the other hand, he has pocket truck dreams of “chopped” madness.
Alas, his digital Hyundai Santa Cruz tuning project is so much more than just that. Instead, we are also dealing with a thoroughly laid out atmosphere, a complete widebody aerodynamic kit transformation, a stylish deep-dish aftermarket wheel and performance tire setup, plus a cool hood dump exhaust to show that something is amiss underneath, as well!
Now, let’s see a puny $21k (its previous $19,995 starting price is now, sadly, history!) 2.5-liter front-wheel-drive Ford Maverick XL trying to cope with that…
