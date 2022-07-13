One-of-Two Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT GR.2s Still in Existence Is Up for Sale

Alfa Romeo's Alfetta GT was a fast, robust, and beautiful car back in the mid-1970s. After making its debut in rallies with the Group 2 Alfetta sedan, the Italian car manufacturer built the GR.2 rally version of the GT for the 1975 race season.
Actually, the Group 2-spec Alfetta GT was made by Autodelta, the race and tuning shop that came to be Alfa Romeo's official competition division in 1963. For several decades after its creation, Autodelta produced limited numbers of factory-built race cars like this Alfetta GT GR.2, of which only nine have ever been built.
But although nine examples were produced back in the day, the car in question here is one of only two examples known to have survived the passage of time and can be yours, as it is currently for sale via Ruote Da Sogno in Reggio Emilia, Italy.
To make this incredibly rare Alfetta GT even more appealing to you, I'll tell you that it's the only known example to have preserved its original factory color called Giallo Piper - the other surviving model boasts Alfa's signature Rosso Red - and that the rally racer was campaigned by Francesco "Chicco" Svizzero together with Amilcare Ballestrieri and
Jean-Claude Andruet. Svizzero was an official Alfa Romeo factory team driver in 1974 and 1975, and he raced the car on its competition debut at the Costa Brava rally in February of 1975.
The Group 2 rally racer took power from a 1.8-liter inline-four engine and featured a quad Dellorto carburetor setup paired with a five-speed Autodelta gearbox. It also had self-ventilated Lockheed brakes and Koni shocks.
The car's ultra-flared bodywork featured stretched fenders to make room for its larger wheels and additional suspension travel. And besides Alfa Romeo's regular quad headlight arrangement, the hood and front fender were adorned with an extra four-unit Carello Megalux light pod.
On the inside, the car came with a lightened interior featuring race seats with four-point Sabelt harnesses, a floor-mounted Sparco fire extinguisher, a three-spoke steering wheel, and the Autodelta intercom system.
The price of this Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT GR.2 is available upon request, and the sale also includes extensive documentation and photos of the car being raced in its heydays.
