Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Faces Audi RS 3 for Premium Subcompact Sports Glory

Here’s a question that is on the lips of several petrolheads living on the right side of the pond (and not only): which premium subcompact sports model should they get between the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and Audi RS 3?
Normally, we would have called them mega hatchbacks, but while the A 45 S does fall in this category, the RS 3 doesn’t, as the video embedded at the bottom of this story shows the Sedan, and not the Sportback.
With that off our chest, let’s talk about the numbers, starting with the model born in Ingolstadt. The latest RS 3 uses the famous turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder unit, hooked up to a dual-clutch automatic transmission with seven speeds and front-biased all-wheel drive.
In terms of straight-line performance, you are looking at 3.8 seconds needed from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and a 180 mph (290 kph) top speed. The mill pumps out 394 brake horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque. The RS 3 comes with all the bells and whistles expected from such a model, including a launch control function, and is more than capable of putting a big smile on the face of whoever sits behind the wheel.
Over at the Affalterbach company, the A 45 S is the ultimate king of mega hatchbacks in terms of sheer power. Even though its engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, with an eight-speed DCT, and front-biased all-wheel drive, is smaller than the Audi’s, it is punchier. It has 415 bhp available via the right pedal and identical torque. The sprint time is dealt with in 3.9 seconds, and it can max out at 167 mph (270 kph).
It is clear that, on paper, they offer similar performance, but what about in the real world? The answer comes from CarWow’s video embedded below, which tries to decide if the RS 3 is better than the A 45 S or vice versa.
With that off our chest, let’s talk about the numbers, starting with the model born in Ingolstadt. The latest RS 3 uses the famous turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder unit, hooked up to a dual-clutch automatic transmission with seven speeds and front-biased all-wheel drive.
In terms of straight-line performance, you are looking at 3.8 seconds needed from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and a 180 mph (290 kph) top speed. The mill pumps out 394 brake horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque. The RS 3 comes with all the bells and whistles expected from such a model, including a launch control function, and is more than capable of putting a big smile on the face of whoever sits behind the wheel.
Over at the Affalterbach company, the A 45 S is the ultimate king of mega hatchbacks in terms of sheer power. Even though its engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, with an eight-speed DCT, and front-biased all-wheel drive, is smaller than the Audi’s, it is punchier. It has 415 bhp available via the right pedal and identical torque. The sprint time is dealt with in 3.9 seconds, and it can max out at 167 mph (270 kph).
It is clear that, on paper, they offer similar performance, but what about in the real world? The answer comes from CarWow’s video embedded below, which tries to decide if the RS 3 is better than the A 45 S or vice versa.