Digital 2023 Honda Civic Type R 2-Door Coupe Looks Better Than Acura’s Integra

Sometimes our passions get the better of us, even if the entire world is focused on something entirely different. And that is certainly valid for automotive virtual artists, as well.
A case in point to be made here is with Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who clearly knows how to juggle with automotive series and eras but recently got caught up in his obsession for the 1980s and 1990s classics. So, for a while, he was solely preoccupied with imagined stuff like a Chevy Irocamino, Malibu 454 SS versions, or the Chevy IROC-S10 truck that never was.
Meanwhile, the real world had interesting stuff like the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R and 2024 Chevy Blazer SS EV to discuss. Finally, after being flooded with Civic Type R-related stuff, he decided to take a break from the virtually old stuff and refocus on the all-new FL5 Hot Hatch. Naturally, the first line of thought was to digitally slap both Honda and Acura in the face with a simple decision to chop off a couple of doors and create the 2-Door Civic Type R Coupe that should have also existed in the real world.
Remember, there was once upon a time when Honda built a Civic Coupe in the real world, not to mention that Acura’s Integra should have carried this body style according to the fan base. Now, unfortunately, everything is merely wishful thinking. The imagined Honda Civic Type R Coupe will probably never get produced, the regular Honda Civic Coupe is dead for good, and the 2023 Acura Integra is just a pale liftback shadow of its glorious predecessors.
But do not think that Jim was the only pixel master who immediately thought of the all-new, more mature, and more powerful Civic Type R as a two-door coupe model. Cue to the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media, who stopped from continuously exploring the idea of outrageous CGI mashups just to also portray the Type R Coupe. See, Honda and Acura, what do people want from their sporty Japanese automobiles?
Meanwhile, the real world had interesting stuff like the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R and 2024 Chevy Blazer SS EV to discuss. Finally, after being flooded with Civic Type R-related stuff, he decided to take a break from the virtually old stuff and refocus on the all-new FL5 Hot Hatch. Naturally, the first line of thought was to digitally slap both Honda and Acura in the face with a simple decision to chop off a couple of doors and create the 2-Door Civic Type R Coupe that should have also existed in the real world.
Remember, there was once upon a time when Honda built a Civic Coupe in the real world, not to mention that Acura’s Integra should have carried this body style according to the fan base. Now, unfortunately, everything is merely wishful thinking. The imagined Honda Civic Type R Coupe will probably never get produced, the regular Honda Civic Coupe is dead for good, and the 2023 Acura Integra is just a pale liftback shadow of its glorious predecessors.
But do not think that Jim was the only pixel master who immediately thought of the all-new, more mature, and more powerful Civic Type R as a two-door coupe model. Cue to the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media, who stopped from continuously exploring the idea of outrageous CGI mashups just to also portray the Type R Coupe. See, Honda and Acura, what do people want from their sporty Japanese automobiles?