Swanky, Lowered Ford Everest Has Big Aftermarket Wheels, Is Short of “Shadow” Build

While Americans are musing about the pricing and horsepower difference between Ram’s 1500 TRX and the first-ever 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, other folks can only think of one Blue Oval SUV. Even if only virtually.
Meet Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master better known as kelsonik on social media, who probably thinks now is the right CGI time to (again) play with the all-new Everest. His automotive fans know him for a couple of reasons. First, he is the digital brush behind some local news outlets that imagine the looks of upcoming vehicles and, secondly, the author of a signature “Shadow Line” series where current, popular models get CGI tuning makeovers.
Sometimes, he also gets fixated on a certain subject. So, instead of grabbing by the off-road horns the latest Blue Oval model, he just decided to dwell one more time upon a Ford Ranger-based subject, the Everest SUV. Which is kind of getting superfluous, perhaps simply because we have seen the adventure SUV on (one) too many occasions. In the past, the tough family SUV was envisioned with dark accents, an athletic stance, and even the full-blown CGI “Shadow Line” treatment.
Now, the virtual automotive artist is back with another attempt at digital Everest glory, and instead of trying to scale the Himalayan Mount Everest he just settled a bit lower with a hunkered-down U704 third-generation Ford Everest SUV that does not feel blue at all because of its lowered suspension and new aftermarket wheels.
Even better, the humongous wheel fans have been spoiled for choice, as there are two different (yet both are just as dark) versions of aftermarket goodies – one with an intricate pattern and another using the good ol’ wire-spoke setup. So, which one fits the adventurous SUV better, or is the tough Ford getting a bit too soft for your (sometimes guilty) viewing pleasure?
