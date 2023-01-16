China’s Geely Is Slowly Taking Over the World, Sells Over 2.3 Million Cars in 2022

The full, global numbers for 2022 are not in yet, but we expect to see car sales on this spinning ball of rock approaching 70 million vehicles - we had 71.3 million in 2021, and for 2022 the number will probably reach over 67 million. That might not be a record or anything, but given how the dynamics of the auto market have changed, and Chinese companies are getting increased attention from global customers, it could mean a lot for some of the entities doing business out of the Asian country.
One of the most important producers there, but also owner of brands we Westerners know and love (like say Lotus, Volvo, and smart) is Geely. The Chinese seem to have left the bigger names of the industry announce their sales numbers for the year that ended first, and with that out of the way, it came out this week and confirmed yet another successful 365-day period.
As per the numbers made public, Geely’s brands sold a total of 2.3 million vehicles. To put that into perspective, that’s over three percent of the total global sales expected this year, and another clue as to just how important Chinese companies are becoming in the global market.
The brands Europeans and Americans are most interested in contributed of course to the sales growth, which was of 4.7 percent over 2021. The most important of all, Volvo, sold 615,121 vehicles, over 10 percent of which were represented by the electric vehicles in the Recharge range.
Volvo’s offshoot Polestar reached new heights as well, contributing 51,500 cars to the Geely total, while smart, still operated as a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz, kept the bar high over in China with 10,000 units sold in a single quarter.
By the number of vehicles sold, the Geely brand is responsible for the biggest chunk of the pie. It delivered 1.43 million units to customers in the markets it is present in (mostly China, as just under 200,000 cars went to export).
Like elsewhere in the industry, electrification plays an important part in Geely’s success. 29 percent of all the cars Geely’s brands sold in 2022 are EVs, or a total of 675,000 units.
The other names under the Geely umbrella (Lynk & Co, Geometry, Livan, Zeekr, Proton, and Farizon) all saw big numbers or at least posted impressive figures in their first year on the market.
For the year that just started, Geely estimates the push for electrification will continue, while the easing of Covid restrictions and supply chain problems will likely drive 2023’s numbers even higher.
The Chinese do not say how large the growth is expected to be at the group level, but do point to a 15 percent increase for the Geely brand, double the sales for Zeekr, and a jump for Polestar to 80,000 cars.
