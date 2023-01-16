China’s Geely Is Slowly Taking Over the World, Sells Over 2.3 Million Cars in 2022

The full, global numbers for 2022 are not in yet, but we expect to see car sales on this spinning ball of rock approaching 70 million vehicles - we had 71.3 million in 2021, and for 2022 the number will probably reach over 67 million. That might not be a record or anything, but given how the dynamics of the auto market have changed, and Chinese companies are getting increased attention from global customers, it could mean a lot for some of the entities doing business out of the Asian country.

13 photos