This Chevrolet K5 Blazer Is Actually a 700-Horsepower Corvette in Disguise

More on this:

1 1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Is Enough Shades of Awesome to Make Us Forget About Broncos

2 Roadster Shop Debuts Legend Series Rolling Chassis for the K5 Blazer and C/K 10

3 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Casually Dance in Their K5 Blazer for Halloween

4 The Ringbrothers BULLY 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Packs 1,200-HP Supercharged LS3 Stroker

5 L96 Vortec 6000-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Flaunts Eight-Lug Axles