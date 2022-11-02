Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Casually Dance in Their K5 Blazer for Halloween

Halloween came and went, but celebrities are still reeling from the high of the costumes, parties, and good times. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn’t miss the opportunity to use a car for this year, too, a Halloween-theme appropriate orange Chevrolet K5 Blazer.
Last year for Halloween, power couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker used a pink Cadillac Deville while reenacting a scene from the 1993 movie True Romance, which had a pink 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado. Since Barker is a Cadillac collector, it wasn’t difficult for them to find one to make their costumes as believable as possible.
This year they didn’t use a Cadillac, but a 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer. One of their Halloween costumes included Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein and they deemed the K5 Blazer as the perfect ride this Halloween. Despite the fact that Kourtney and her younger sister, Kylie, both went as Bride of Frankenstein this year, the two sisters didn't mind the small hiccup.
Kourtney shared a video of her and Travis having the time of their lives dancing in their vintage pickup, both standing on the front seats. Besides this dance out, the two had an official photoshoot that also starred the K5 Blazer. On her account, Kourtney wrote that they were on an "evening cruise in the '72 Chevy," adding that "we call her Sherbet." Travis hopped in the comment section to write that "if it ain't a Chevy, don't raise it up."
The couple seemingly purchased this restomod earlier this year from Hogie Shines and it quickly became a favorite for them. The vintage pickup has an orange exterior with beige and orange plaid factory interior, which is just perfect for Halloween.
Just a few days ago, Travis hinted that the K5 Blazer will be a part of their Halloween costume as he shared a picture of it with a skeleton in the back seat. And, as we saw, it also came with a lot of dance space for Kravis.
