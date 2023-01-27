2024 Mercedes GLE Teased, Facelifted Iteration Is Due Next Week With Revised Styling

Last time we heard anything about the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE it was right before New Year’s Eve, and truth be told, with everything happening in the car world today, we kind of forgot that it is in for a mid-cycle refresh. However, the three-pointed star just reminded everyone about it by taking to social media to drop a teaser, and announce the unveiling date.
So, when is it due? That would be next week, according to the automaker, on January 31. The crossover, which will continue to rival the likes of the BMW X5 and Audi Q7, was teased in both body styles, the normal ‘SUV’ and the GLE Coupe, and this probably means that the two will be unveiled at the same time. The latter will still differentiate itself from the former by featuring a sloping roofline, smaller cargo area, and less headroom for those sitting at the back, just like the X6 and Q8.
The changes are predictable, as this is a facelift after all. Thus, it will feature new headlights, grille, and front bumper, the latest scooped prototypes have revealed. This is where they had camouflage, and the stickers were also applied to the rear, partially covering up the new taillights. You should also expect a new bumper, and probably a fresh diffuser attached to it too, and chances are that the updated GLE family will comprise new colors and wheels. Don’t hold your breath for anything major in the cabin, where the new steering wheel, as well as updated software for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, might be the only novelties, with emphasis on ‘might’ of course.
Future customers of the facelifted GLE family should expect the same powertrain family, although some units could have been updated in order to burn less fuel and become less polluting. It is likely that the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter six-cylinder mills, with turbocharging, will make up the drivetrain lineup. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 should still power the top-of-the-line version of the high-rider, in the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 configuration, which will gun for the likes of the BMW X5 M. If the latest reports turn out to be correct, then this engine will not become more powerful. But keep in mind that these are rumors, and that the Stuttgart brand hasn’t said anything about the car’s firepower for now.
By the time it arrives in the United States, it is likely that the facelifted Mercedes GLE will be a 2024 model. A small price bump is expected in our market, where the GLE 350 and 350 4Matic currently start at $57,700 and $60,200 respectively. For the 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic, you are looking at a minimum of $66,450 and $83,850 respectively, excluding destination. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ comes from $76,950, and the 63 S from $116,850.
The #MercedesBenz #GLE is getting an update. Catch a first glimpse now and see the entire car on 31 January at 6 p.m. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/TPlRbdEkCj— Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) January 26, 2023