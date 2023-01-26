‘Gojira’ R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Virtually Feels Like the JDM Version of Mad Max

The Japanese automaker has two of the coolest sports cars of the contemporary automotive world, the 2023 Z ($39,990) and the R35 GT-R grand tourer.
And both can prop their modern performance on a humongous heritage, by the way. But let us forget about the cool GR Supra rival for a second, as its older, wiser, and more powerful range sibling took the headlines during the first days of the year. As such, the 2024 Nissan GT-R was officially introduced by the Japanese carmaker with enhanced aerodynamic traits, a revived T-spec special edition, exclusive heritage hues, more carbon fiber for the Nismo version, and other goodies.
Sure, the grand touring coupe has been in production since December 2007 and, even though it may have grown long in the tooth, the latest upgrade did not touch on the internals – so the R35 still comes to the sports car party with 565 hp or 600 ponies for the regular and Nismo versions, respectively. As such, some people might even think they do not even need it to fulfill their GT-R dreams. Maybe its R34 Skyline GT-R predecessor will suffice.
Well, that is a sure fact, at least as far as the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists is concerned because that’s where Dom Host, the pixel master slash do-it-yourself Hot/Rat Rod tinkerer better known as altered_intent on social media, is back in the digital garage with this lifted R34 idea. As of late, the CGI expert has walked the fine line of wishful thinking plus CGI-to-reality projects, coming up with a ‘Relentless’ Chevy Camaro that will become a star attraction at this year’s SEMA Show or stuff like the crazy C2 Chevy Corvette ‘Long Boy’ Hot Rod longtail.
But now he’s definitely dreaming of exiting his usual comfort zone of slammed and widebody sports cars in favor of a lifted R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R. For sure, the author’s idea – as hinted by the hashtags – was to create a Pre-Runner version of the fifth-gen high-performance Skyline. That would be something going against the Fast & Furious crowd, of course, but in a way, it is still tied to the racecar ethos exhibited by the real deal.
However, I feel that his inspired nickname – aka ‘Gojira R34’ – harks even better toward the world of movies. And, just like Toho’s Godzilla creature successfully migrated to Hollywood while keeping the monster character true to its origins, so could this act as part of the roster for a JDM-style Mad Max story. After all, the great George Miller is currently amid a spin-off/prequel for Mad Max: Fury Road entitled Furiosa (starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character Imperator Furiosa – played by Charlize Theron when older but not necessarily wiser).
