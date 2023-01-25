Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Puts On a Jog Suit but Only for Size

The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport has tapped into its slightly sportier side by trying new attire in Fantasy Land. Why Fantasy Land, you ask? For the simple fact that it is not real, not in this guise anyway, though we reckon that some owners who have seen these renderings are probably contemplating on whether they should give theirs such a makeover in the real world.
We don’t want to influence anyone into spending a serious sum of money on similar mods, but if they do, we won’t judge them either. As far as the digital work goes, it bears the signature of kelsonik on Instagram, and it is one of the best-looking design proposals involving the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport that we have seen so far, even if this writer isn’t a fan of crossovers, especially ‘coupe’ ones.
Sporting a fresh paint by the looks of it, the dark blue hue is joined by blacked-out accents. There is no shiny chrome trim anymore, and this was part of the CGI makeover. The vehicle has fewer inches between its belly and the road compared to the real one, a tweak that can be obtained by giving it shorter springs, and it also rides on new wheels. For a deeper effect, the pixel manipulator gave it three different sets, with various levels of concavity, different patterns, and finishes, so you’ll have to decide which one is your favorite.
Offered alongside the normal Atlas in North America, as well as in other markets where it is known as the Teramont (Teramont Cross Sport and Teramont X), the Atlas Cross Sport is a less practical yet more chic variant of the normal SUV. The biggest difference between the two is the sloping roofline of the sportier-looking model, which makes it an alternative to the BMW X6, Audi Q8, and Mercedes-Benz GLE, albeit a much more affordable one. You see, crossover coupes are usually more expensive than the normal variants, but not the Atlas Cross Sport, which carries an MSRP of $34,460 in the U.S., while the Atlas can be had from $35,150.
The pricing applies to the base SE, which features 18-inch alloys, heated front seats, leatherette upholstery, 8-inch digital dials, and a few driving gizmos. The SE with Technology starts at $38,630. For the SEL and SEL R-Line Black, customers are looking at a minimum of $44,230 and $46,180, respectively, before destination, dealer fees, and options. As for the top-of-the-line grade, the SEL Premium R-Line, it can be ordered from $51,625, and it features the usual R-Line styling on the outside, 21-inch wheels, leather upholstery, heated front and rear outboard seats, ventilated front seats, premium audio, and a whole bunch of other gizmos. Power is supplied by a 235-hp 2.0-liter four-pot or a 276-hp 3.6-liter V6.
