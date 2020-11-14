Slammed VW Atlas Cross Sport on Rotiform Wheels Looks Uncomfortably Low

Just Ten Major Innovations Are Never Enough for a Mercedes-Benz Flagship

You know it's a real Volkswagen when people want to lower it and fit really expensive wheels. We're talking about this Atlas Cross Sport, which rocks a set of Rotiform alloys wrapped in some skinny tires. 12 photos



The Atlas Cross Sport is made specifically with the needs of the American consumer in mind. It's a 5-seat version of the Atlas and features different styling that's supposed to be sportier. We're going to ignore the fact that they also make it in China under the



Instead, the owner of this particular Cross Sport relied on the usual combination of ridiculously low suspension and giant wheels to stand out. After a bit of extra research, we found out that Jamie Orr was officially sponsored by Volkswagen USA and tasked with completing a 7,000-mile trip across America to attend the KW Suspension Expo at a racetrack in California. There's camping in the middle of Death Valley, some snow, and other stuff that sounds fun if a little tricky in a freshly slammed car.



These are Rotiform JDR custom-forged wheels, which are pretty expensive at about $750 per corner. The KW coilover kit also costs a big chunk of change and is responsible for the insane stance. This is probably the first time an Atlas Cross Sport sat low enough to upset salty old people. So, of course, there were a few mechanical impediments which you can check out in the video below.



