New Volkswagen Compact SUV Teased for the U.S., It's Most Likely the Tharu

2019 is when the last example of the Beetle left the assembly line in Puebla, Mexico. Believe it or not, the Love Bug will be indirectly replaced by a compact SUV with two light bars connecting the headlights to the Volkswagen logo.
“You’re telling me the Beetle will be succeeded by yet another crossover? That sounds really boring.” It is boring, dearest reader, but do not forget why the German automaker chose a utility vehicle over anything else. The U.S. as well as Europe want SUVs above all else, and that’s the cold, hard truth for this decision.
Volkswagen AG will make the yet-to-be-named crossover in Mexico, and other than the front fascia, we also know the newcomer will slot below the Tiguan. Given that the United States gets the long-wheelbase Tiguan, you can bet your sweet bippy the mystery model will match or exceed the footprint of the T-Roc.
Given this information, we call draw a conclusion in terms of underpinnings. The MQB will serve as the platform, translating to front- and all-wheel drive as well as four-cylinder turbo powerplants such as the 1.4 TSI and larger 2.0 TSI.
Puebla is also where the Tiguan is manufactured, which is marketed as a “mid-size sporty SUV” even though that isn’t true because of the Atlas Cross Sport and the family-sized Atlas. The compact crossover comes exclusively with the 2.0-liter engine and 184 horsepower as well as eight forward ratios for the automatic transmission. As for pricing, the newcomer should be more than $20,000 but not as much as the Tiguan at $24,945 excluding freight for the entry-level trim.
Scheduled to be unveiled on October 13th for the 2021 model year, the yet-to-be-named utility vehicle will be joined by the ID.4 on September 4th. The all-electric interloper will be manufactured at Chattanooga by 2022 according to Volkswagen, marking the arrival of the MEB platform in the United States market.
On an ending note, some say it’s going to be a restyled Tharu although it is impossible to verify this hearsay. Also known as the Tarek in Latin America, the Tharu entered production two years ago in Shanghai, China.
