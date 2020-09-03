2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Configurator Launched, Huge Photo Gallery Is Here

5 2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable

The all-new Volkswagen Golf GTI just went on sale in Germany with a base price of €37,607. We decided to check out the local market's configurator and see what's new. 40 photos



Everybody fan of the Golf has noticed how this new model has more high-tech features but feels less premium. According to the official configurator, the 8th GTI comes standard with DSG gearbox right now, which combined with the performance pack being standard (245 PS output) makes this a bargain. The digital cockpit and LED headlights are also included.



However, 17-inch alloys are installed, and there isn't another hot hatch that goes that small. Our full photo gallery of the new model actually shows the 18-inch alloys, but we'd still like something better. Also, the daytime running lights with a hexagon pattern are extra.



The outside doesn't look that different from the Golf 7.5 GTI. However, the interior is an entirely separate experience. The steering looks like something straight out of a tuner's catalog, featuring silver inserts and super-chunky grips. Meanwhile, the seats now have integrated headrests and bright faux leather inserts. It's very lively, but the GTI used to be known for looking more premium than its rivals, and that doesn't seem to be the case now.



Last week, Volkswagen also launched the



In a few months, the GTD diesel will also go on sale, probably followed by a Golf Variant. The R and GTI TCR are also around the corner.